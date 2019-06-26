Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Issues FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.14-0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.5-21.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.6 billion.

RAD stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,815,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,147. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $40.80.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rite Aid will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RAD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rite Aid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim restated a sell rating on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.33.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

