Robert J. Folkes Sells 2,106 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $117,978.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,702 shares in the company, valued at $5,305,206.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.96. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 1-year low of $37.40 and a 1-year high of $76.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $37.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCMD. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 73,060.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

