Roger H. Brown Sells 4,700 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Director Roger H. Brown sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $698,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,325.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $148.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a one year low of $100.12 and a one year high of $150.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.27.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $501.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BFAM. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 312.1% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

