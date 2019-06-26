Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.23.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $101.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.33. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $75.91 and a 12-month high of $105.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.55 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider James S. Fassio sold 60,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $6,202,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 40,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $3,966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,922 shares in the company, valued at $46,994,105.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,433 shares of company stock worth $19,509,788 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sepio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 142,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 17.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 868,185 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,828,000 after buying an additional 131,730 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Accident Compensation Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: Net Margin

