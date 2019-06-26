RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives $65.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.80.

Several brokerages have commented on RPM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of RPM International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of RPM International stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $59.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,828. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. RPM International has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $68.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 21.39%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in RPM International by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RPM International in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in RPM International in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

