RWE (FRA:RWE) PT Set at €21.00 by HSBC

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been given a €21.00 ($24.42) price target by research analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RWE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Independent Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RWE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.94 ($28.99).

Shares of RWE opened at €22.07 ($25.66) on Monday. RWE has a 12 month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 12 month high of €23.28 ($27.07). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €22.79.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

