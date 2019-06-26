Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Expected to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, June 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood has a “Buy” rating and a $37.25 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.85.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $33.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $43.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.57.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $84.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.97 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

In other news, Director Joe Reeder acquired 867 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $29,972.19. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,373.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 844,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,425,000 after buying an additional 14,405 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 137,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 668,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 529,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after buying an additional 31,567 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.