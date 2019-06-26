Santa Fe Gold (OTCMKTS:SFEG) & Freeport-McMoRan (OTCMKTS:FCX) Head to Head Review

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) and Santa Fe Gold (OTCMKTS:SFEG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Freeport-McMoRan pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Santa Fe Gold does not pay a dividend. Freeport-McMoRan pays out 13.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Freeport-McMoRan has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Santa Fe Gold has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and Santa Fe Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freeport-McMoRan $18.63 billion 0.88 $2.60 billion $1.52 7.46 Santa Fe Gold $10,000.00 3,328.41 $2.38 million N/A N/A

Freeport-McMoRan has higher revenue and earnings than Santa Fe Gold.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and Santa Fe Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeport-McMoRan 3 8 3 0 2.00 Santa Fe Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus target price of $15.01, suggesting a potential upside of 32.40%. Given Freeport-McMoRan’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Freeport-McMoRan is more favorable than Santa Fe Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and Santa Fe Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeport-McMoRan 9.09% 10.31% 4.05% Santa Fe Gold N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.5% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Santa Fe Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Freeport-McMoRan beats Santa Fe Gold on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona; and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico. The South America Mining segment includes Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. The Indonesia Mining segment handles the operations of Grasberg minerals district that produces copper concentrate that contains significant quantities of gold and silver. The Molybdenum Mines segment includes the Henderson underground mine and Climax open-pit mine, both in Colorado. The Rod and Refining segment consists of copper conversion facilities located in North America, and includes a refinery, rod mills, and a specialty copper products facility. The Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining segment smelts and refines copper concentrate and markets refined copper and precious metals in slimes. The Corporate, Other, and Eliminations segment consists of other mining and eliminations, oil and gas operations, and other corporate and elimination items. The company was founded by James R. Moffett on November 10, 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Santa Fe Gold Company Profile

Santa Fe Gold Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, precious, and industrial and base metals, as well as titanium, rare earth, cobalt, lithium, manganese, and nickel deposits. It owns interests in various claims, including eight advanced projects. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

