SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) Short Interest Update

SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,800 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the May 15th total of 172,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, insider Travis Whitton sold 21,079 shares of SharpSpring stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $315,131.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Allen sold 1,763,454 shares of SharpSpring stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $21,602,311.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,106,027 shares of company stock worth $25,930,744. 25.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SharpSpring by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 100,408 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the 4th quarter valued at about $637,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

SHSP stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 204,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,756. SharpSpring has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 63.38% and a negative net margin of 52.14%. The business had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter.

SHSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of SharpSpring in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of SharpSpring in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of SharpSpring to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of SharpSpring in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.

