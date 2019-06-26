Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShockWave Medical, Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing and commercializing products for medical device treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. ShockWave Medical, Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

SWAV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shockwave Medical currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.50.

SWAV opened at $54.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.68. Shockwave Medical has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 9.89.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $7.27 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Shockwave Medical will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $658,000. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

