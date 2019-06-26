Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re Ltd (ASX:SCP) Declares $0.08 Final Dividend

Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re Ltd (ASX:SCP) announced a final dividend on Thursday, June 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

ASX SCP opened at A$2.55 ($1.81) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06. Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re has a 52 week low of A$2.32 ($1.65) and a 52 week high of A$2.74 ($1.94). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$2.57.

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

