Short Interest in ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) Grows By 36.0%

ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,600 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the May 15th total of 418,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership raised its stake in ContraFect by 150.0% during the first quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ContraFect by 24.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,634,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 512,940 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in ContraFect by 207.9% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 907,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 612,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ContraFect by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ContraFect by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ContraFect alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.49. 241,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,757. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.46. ContraFect has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.14.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.26. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFRX. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContraFect currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.50.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.