Short Interest in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Declines By 28.2%

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the May 15th total of 28,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 392,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 475,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,013,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 191,797 shares during the period.

CMT stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,720. Core Molding Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $15.32.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.27 million for the quarter.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures sheet molding compound (SMC) and molder of thermoset and thermoplastic products. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, resin transfer molding, structural foam and structural Web injection molding, reaction injection molding, and utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

