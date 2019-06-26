Short Interest in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Grows By 38.8%

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the May 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Data I/O from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAIO. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Data I/O during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Data I/O by 7.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 193,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Data I/O by 66.4% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Data I/O by 23.1% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 11,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.46. 17,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,848. Data I/O has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 million, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.03). Data I/O had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter.

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers offline automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an inline automated programming systems.

