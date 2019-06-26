Short Interest in Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) Declines By 56.5%

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised Electro-Sensors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

ELSE stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,872. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 million, a PE ratio of 55.47 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51. Electro-Sensors has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $4.05.

Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter. Electro-Sensors had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 2.07%.

Electro-Sensors Company Profile

Electro-Sensors, Inc manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. It manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. The company's speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors.

