Short Interest in Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) Drops By 29.0%

Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,800 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the May 15th total of 486,700 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 44.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 135,216 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Surface Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Surface Oncology by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 496,072 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Surface Oncology by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 45,910 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Surface Oncology by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 39,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

SURF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ SURF traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.75. 65,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,244. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.72. Surface Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $84.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 11.28 and a quick ratio of 11.28.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.31. Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 148.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $14.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Analysts expect that Surface Oncology will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

