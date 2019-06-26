SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in June

SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SIF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.90. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971. SIFCO Industries has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $5.80.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.39 million during the quarter.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in the United States and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

