Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Skyline and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyline currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SKY opened at $26.28 on Friday. Skyline has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $35.65.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $327.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.50 million.

In other news, insider Mark J. Yost sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $680,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,273 shares in the company, valued at $12,596,551.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Roger K. Scholten sold 5,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $117,344.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 186,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,112,939.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 813,845 shares of company stock valued at $19,792,317.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline during the first quarter worth $10,749,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Skyline by 2,307.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,133,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,540,000 after buying an additional 1,086,625 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline by 107.7% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 789,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,006,000 after buying an additional 409,623 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline during the first quarter worth $11,316,000.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

