Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $337.10 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) will report sales of $337.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $343.00 million and the lowest is $330.30 million. Sleep Number reported sales of $316.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $426.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.53 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 92.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Sleep Number from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Shares of Sleep Number stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,398. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56.

In other news, CFO David R. Callen acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.57 per share, for a total transaction of $67,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suresh Krishna sold 13,150 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $647,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,058. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth approximately $841,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

