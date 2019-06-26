Sse Plc (LON:SSE) Receives GBX 1,247.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sse Plc (LON:SSE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,247.36 ($16.30).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.90) target price on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,360 ($17.77) to GBX 1,305 ($17.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,357 ($17.73) to GBX 1,293 ($16.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,370 ($17.90) target price on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

In other SSE news, insider Crawford S. Gillies purchased 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,119 ($14.62) per share, with a total value of £21,820.50 ($28,512.35).

Shares of LON:SSE traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,116 ($14.58). The stock had a trading volume of 1,828,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,000. SSE has a 52 week low of GBX 997.80 ($13.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,405 ($18.36). The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,089.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a GBX 68.20 ($0.89) dividend. This represents a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous dividend of $29.30. SSE’s payout ratio is 0.70%.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

