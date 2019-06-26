St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of LON:SMP opened at GBX 438.50 ($5.73) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 428.66. St. Modwen Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 358 ($4.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 447.50 ($5.85). The firm has a market capitalization of $973.94 million and a PE ratio of 17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91.

In related news, insider Mark Allan sold 35,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46), for a total value of £150,329.52 ($196,432.14).

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It develops land for residential, employment, leisure, retail, and education purposes, as well as uses green infrastructure and community facilities; and industrial and logistics projects.

