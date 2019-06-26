Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of TSE:STN opened at C$31.89 on Wednesday. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$29.03 and a 1-year high of C$35.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.08.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$904.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$892.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.408507 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.26, for a total value of C$96,774.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STN shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$35.50 to C$33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$34.00 to C$31.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.78.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, and Consulting Services  Global.

