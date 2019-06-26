State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of State Auto Financial stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. State Auto Financial has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $35.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.37.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $367.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that State Auto Financial will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 109.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the first quarter worth $107,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 287.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. 33.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.