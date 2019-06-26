Stockland Co. Ltd Announces Final Dividend of $0.14 (ASX:SGP)

Stockland Co. Ltd (ASX:SGP) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.141 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of ASX SGP traded down A$0.03 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching A$4.29 ($3.04). The stock had a trading volume of 23,260,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,620,000. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.25. Stockland has a 12-month low of A$3.42 ($2.43) and a 12-month high of A$4.54 ($3.22).

Get Stockland alerts:

Stockland Company Profile

Stockland (ASX: SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become Australia's largest diversified property group  owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is rated as the most sustainable real estate company in the world in 2018 by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

Recommended Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Stockland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stockland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.