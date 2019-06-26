SunTrust Banks Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a report released on Wednesday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $3.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.70. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q1 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Winnebago Industries to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $37.27 on Monday. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

