SwftCoin Tops One Day Volume of $5.78 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last week, SwftCoin has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.45 million and $5.78 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwftCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $731.65 or 0.05702606 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00030885 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000222 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00012705 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000385 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SWFTC is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com.

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

