SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.21.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Zacks Investment Research raised SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SYSCO from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SYSCO from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

NYSE SYY traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $70.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,582. SYSCO has a 52-week low of $59.44 and a 52-week high of $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYSCO will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

