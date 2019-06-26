Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.70

Shares of Tavistock Investments PLC (LON:TAVI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.04), with a volume of 111112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.80 ($0.04).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a GBX 0.01 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

About Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI)

Tavistock Investments PLC provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Bracknell, United Kingdom.

