Tavistock Investments PLC (LON:TAVI) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.01

Tavistock Investments PLC (LON:TAVI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of TAVI stock opened at GBX 2.80 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Tavistock Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 4 ($0.05).

About Tavistock Investments

Tavistock Investments PLC provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Bracknell, United Kingdom.

