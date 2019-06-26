Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TVTY. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Tivity Health from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Tivity Health from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

TVTY stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The company has a market cap of $809.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 17,816 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 227,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 177,375 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,600,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,877 shares during the period.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

