Tom Christopher Dixon Sells 22,898 Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 22,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $460,478.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tom Christopher Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 4,166 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $84,528.14.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 301 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $6,182.54.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,091 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $44,998.32.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $109,300.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $106,600.00.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. Yext Inc has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.07.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.74 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 68.88% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Yext by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yext by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yext by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yext during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yext from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

