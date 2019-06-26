Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Insider Buys C$41,988.00 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.40 per share, with a total value of C$41,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 179,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,504,849.92.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 2,500 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.18 per share, with a total value of C$20,451.50.

On Monday, June 17th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.31 per share, with a total value of C$41,537.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 4,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.22 per share, with a total value of C$32,887.20.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.21 per share, with a total value of C$41,052.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 55,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.76 per share, with a total value of C$481,563.50.

On Monday, June 3rd, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.30 per share, with a total value of C$46,488.00.

On Friday, May 31st, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.32 per share, with a total value of C$46,609.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 50,100 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.50 per share, with a total value of C$475,955.01.

On Monday, May 27th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 2,400 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.60 per share, with a total value of C$23,047.92.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 1,600 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.47 per share, with a total value of C$15,147.04.

Total Energy Services stock opened at C$8.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60. Total Energy Services Inc has a one year low of C$8.01 and a one year high of C$12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.25 million and a PE ratio of 14.39.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$221.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$223.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that Total Energy Services Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Total Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Total Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

