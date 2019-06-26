Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.04. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 7,700 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Tree Island Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $58.86 million and a PE ratio of 154.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.14.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$52.94 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Dale Robert Maclean acquired 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,722.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 416,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,037,087.84. Insiders acquired a total of 49,000 shares of company stock worth $119,023 over the last quarter.

About Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

