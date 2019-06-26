United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.30.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley set a $50.00 price target on United States Cellular and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on United States Cellular from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $64.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE:USM traded down $3.39 on Wednesday, hitting $43.60. 404,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,771. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.73.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 6,530 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $304,232.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth R. Meyers sold 30,000 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $1,321,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,839.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,087,588 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 325.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

