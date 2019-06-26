United States Steel (NYSE:X) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut United States Steel from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut United States Steel from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank cut United States Steel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.64 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Vertical Group upgraded United States Steel from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.35.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.80. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.89.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 7.92%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.73%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in X. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,224,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,509,000 after buying an additional 194,618 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 197,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 53,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

