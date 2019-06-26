Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Gap Down to $9.38

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $9.38. Uniti Group shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 303,176 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNIT. ValuEngine lowered Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Uniti Group from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Uniti Group from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniti Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.53.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $261.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.25 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,299,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,626,000 after buying an additional 2,051,974 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Uniti Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Uniti Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Uniti Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Uniti Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

