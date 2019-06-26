ValuEngine Lowers Caci International (NYSE:CACI) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Caci International (NYSE:CACI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Caci International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Caci International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Caci International in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caci International from $179.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caci International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $208.50.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $203.32 on Friday. Caci International has a 52 week low of $138.39 and a 52 week high of $212.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.06.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.39. Caci International had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caci International will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory R. Bradford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,095 shares in the company, valued at $8,598,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total transaction of $79,538.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,254.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,040 in the last 90 days. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Caci International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,728,000 after acquiring an additional 30,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caci International during the fourth quarter worth $56,876,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caci International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,739,000 after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caci International by 13.1% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 169,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,681 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caci International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

