Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (1.20) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

LON VEL traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 22 ($0.29). 1,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,254. The company has a market cap of $7.90 million and a PE ratio of -7.33. Velocity Composites has a one year low of GBX 18.06 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 71 ($0.93). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Velocity Composites in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

About Velocity Composites

Velocity Composites plc manufactures advanced carbon fiber and ancillary material kits for use in the production of aircraft in the United Kingdom. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

