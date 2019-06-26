Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) will report earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Verastem’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Verastem reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Verastem will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.95). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verastem.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 million. Verastem had a negative net margin of 315.21% and a negative return on equity of 79.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VSTM shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Verastem from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Verastem to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Verastem from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verastem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.66.

Shares of VSTM stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,079. The company has a market cap of $124.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.46. Verastem has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verastem by 2,376.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,248,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,642 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Verastem by 1,540.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,235,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Verastem by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,621,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,886,000 after purchasing an additional 976,123 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Verastem by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 908,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 646,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Verastem by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,085,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 539,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

