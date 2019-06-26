Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritiv Corporation engages in offering North American business-to-business distribution solutions. It provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations. The company’s customers vary across a number of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail and more. Veritiv Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VRTV. Bank of America raised shares of Veritiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Veritiv to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Veritiv from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

VRTV stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.06. Veritiv has a one year low of $17.38 and a one year high of $51.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($2.11). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

In related news, VP John G. Biscanti sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $47,725.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veritiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Veritiv by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Veritiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Veritiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Veritiv by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

