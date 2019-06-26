Vertu Motors Plc (LON:VTU) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.05 Per Share

Vertu Motors Plc (LON:VTU) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share on Monday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Vertu Motors’s previous dividend of $0.55. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:VTU opened at GBX 40 ($0.52) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 39.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.21 million and a PE ratio of 7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Vertu Motors has a 1 year low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 51.90 ($0.68).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertu Motors in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Vertu Motors Company Profile

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors and Macklin Motors brand names.

