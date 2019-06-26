Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on VOYA. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 26,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,359,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patricia J. Walsh sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $100,400.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,830.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Voya Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 54,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

VOYA stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.60. 21,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $36.66 and a 52 week high of $55.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.05). Voya Financial had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

