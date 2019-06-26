Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.42.

Western Digital stock opened at $41.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.67. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.12.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 917,420 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,917,000 after buying an additional 108,402 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter worth about $247,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Western Digital by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,146,486 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $42,385,000 after buying an additional 131,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Western Digital by 3.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 57,853 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

