Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their hold rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.75.

WNEB stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $231.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.21.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,954 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 11,187 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 308,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 23,077 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 360,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 20,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 525.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

