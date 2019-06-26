Westrock (NYSE:WRK) PT Set at $44.00 by UBS Group

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) received a $44.00 price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WRK. Deutsche Bank lowered Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $35.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.85. Westrock has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $58.67.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Westrock will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Westrock by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock in the 1st quarter worth about $2,804,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Westrock in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Westrock by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 28,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

