Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.
XRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,785,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $641,720,000 after buying an additional 597,269 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 7.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,317,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,018,000 after buying an additional 493,367 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,018,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,933,000 after buying an additional 454,284 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,038,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,772,000 after buying an additional 647,882 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter worth $39,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.
XRX stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.30. 1,697,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,770. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.66. Xerox has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $35.62.
Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xerox will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.
About Xerox
Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.
