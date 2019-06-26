Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

XRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th.

Get Xerox alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,785,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $641,720,000 after buying an additional 597,269 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 7.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,317,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,018,000 after buying an additional 493,367 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,018,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,933,000 after buying an additional 454,284 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,038,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,772,000 after buying an additional 647,882 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter worth $39,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

XRX stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.30. 1,697,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,770. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.66. Xerox has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $35.62.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xerox will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.