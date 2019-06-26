Yee Loy Lam Sells 50,000 Shares of POET Technologies Inc (CVE:PTK) Stock

POET Technologies Inc (CVE:PTK) Director Yee Loy Lam sold 50,000 shares of POET Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.37, for a total value of C$18,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,766,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$658,141.20.

Yee Loy Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Yee Loy Lam sold 25,000 shares of POET Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total value of C$9,500.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Yee Loy Lam sold 18,500 shares of POET Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.37, for a total value of C$6,845.00.

Shares of PTK opened at C$0.40 on Wednesday. POET Technologies Inc has a one year low of C$0.23 and a one year high of C$0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $115.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.37.

POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.04 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that POET Technologies Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semi-conductor products in the United States, Canada, and Singapore. It offers optical light source products and photonic integrated devices for the sensing, data and tele communications, medical, instrumentation, industrial, defense, and security markets.

