YY (NASDAQ:YY) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of YY (NASDAQ:YY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of YY from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YY from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Nomura raised shares of YY from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $106.00) on shares of YY in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of YY from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $68.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. YY has a 1 year low of $55.55 and a 1 year high of $112.40.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $705.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.37 million. YY had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that YY will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YY. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of YY by 80.0% during the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,977,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $166,103,000 after purchasing an additional 878,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of YY during the fourth quarter worth $30,070,000. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of YY by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 709,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,465,000 after purchasing an additional 390,124 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of YY by 2,453.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 290,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,428,000 after purchasing an additional 279,385 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in YY by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 414,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,798,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

