Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $206.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) to announce sales of $206.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $206.40 million to $207.20 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse reported sales of $203.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will report full-year sales of $864.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $862.60 million to $870.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $895.24 million, with estimates ranging from $889.50 million to $905.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

NASDAQ:SPWH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 140,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,574. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $160.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 251.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter valued at $71,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 12,622 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

