Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) to announce sales of $71.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.66 million and the lowest is $68.00 million. Westport Fuel Systems reported sales of $80.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year sales of $287.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $286.33 million to $288.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $364.23 million, with estimates ranging from $355.70 million to $372.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.23 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cowen set a $3.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPRT. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 20.4% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 5,849,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,167,000 after purchasing an additional 989,800 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 7,223,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after purchasing an additional 621,939 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 44,879.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 449,797 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 448,797 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 290,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 413,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 265,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

WPRT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.56. 235,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $345.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.77.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

